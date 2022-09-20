USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Chaminade-Madonna’s (Fla.) big-time win over American Heritage (Fla.) sets the stage for the latest movement in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25. While both Florida teams remain in the rankings, the Lions’ impressive victory catapulted them into the top 10, where California juggernauts Mater Dei and St. John Bosco still hold the top spots.

Not to be outshined in Florida, St. Thomas Aquinas took care of its in-state matchup in epic fashion, shutting out Western 38-0. The performance was strong enough to pass perennial New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic for the No. 6 slot.

And speaking of high school football powers, the Chandler Wolves (Ariz.) have not entered the rankings quietly, jumping a few top Texas teams after posting a second straight shutout.

The Wolves’ two-week total: 85-0.

Lastly, a tough loss in Ohio has opened the door for another top-tier program out of Georgia, which lands in the Super 25 for the first time this season.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Sept. 20, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Mililani (Hawaii) 42-14 | PR: 1

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 | PR: 2

3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Venice (Fla.) 34-17 | PR: 3

4. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Carver (Ga.) 44-16 | PR: 4

5. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Carol City (Fla.) 34-0 | PR: 5

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Western (Fla.) 38-0 | PR: 7

7. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) 35-14 | PR: 6

8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: def. Brookwood (Ga.) 70-10 | PR: 8

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 9

10. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. American Heritage (Fla.) 42-34 | PR: 15

11. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 35-0 | PR: 13

12. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Ridge (Texas) 44-6 | PR: 10

13. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 11

14. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 2-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 14

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: def. Temecula Valley (Calif.) 58-15 | PR: 16

16. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: lost to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 42-34 | PR: 12

17. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 17

18. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Prosper (Texas) 23-6 | PR: 18

19. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. St. Xavier (Ohio) 20-17 | PR: 19

20. Katy (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Morton Ranch (Texas) 41-20 | PR: 21

21. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) 41-12 | PR: 22

22. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Timber Creek (Texas) 51-0 | PR: 23

23. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: def. Tottenville (N.Y) 49-13 | PR: 24

24. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Northeast (Fla.) 34-6 | PR: 25

25. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Cedar Grove (Ga.) 52-36 | PR: NR