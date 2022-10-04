USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei (Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Calif.) both continue impressive runs atop the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, setting up a big-time Trinity League showdown between the two this Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.

Elsewhere around the top 10 gridiron action, St. Frances Academy (Md.) had its hands full on the road in Hawaii, coming back from seven points down in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated in 2022 and locked at the No. 3 spot. And Bishop Gorman kept its shutout streak alive in dominating fashion, defeating Canyon Springs (Nev.) 58-0.

Outside looking in, it was American Heritage (Fla.) with the week’s most significant win. The Patriots lined up against a Super 25 team for the second time this season, taking on Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.). And, unlike the tough matchup against Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), the Patriots came out on top with a 21-2 thrashing.

That statement win in the Sunshine State, accompanied by another loss for D.C. power St. John’s, created a shift in the bottom half of the rankings, which includes two new teams making an appearance this week.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Oct. 4, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 21-13 | PR: 1

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Servite (Calif.) 49-3 | PR: 2

3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Kahuku (Hawaii) 22-15 | PR: 3

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. North Miami Beach (Fla.) 41-0 | PR: 4

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 5

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Collins Hill (Ga.) 23-3 | PR: 6

7. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: def. Canyon Springs (Nev.) 58-0 | PR: 7

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. King (Texas) 38-3 | PR: 8

9. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 9

10. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Red Mountain (Ariz.) 59-27 | PR: 10

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 11

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Del Valle (Texas) 73-7 | PR: 12

13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 13

14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 21-2 | PR: 15

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Chaparral (Calif.) 70-28 | PR: 14

16. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Boyd (Texas) 56-7 | PR: 16

17. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Elder (Ohio) 42-14 | PR: 17

18. Katy (Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Jordan (Texas) 70-21 | PR: 18

19. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Davidson Academy (Tenn.) 58-6 | PR: 19

20. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 20

21. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Central Gwinnett (Ga.) 58-7 | PR: 22

22. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Blackman (Tenn.) 53-18 | PR: 25

23. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. DePaul Catholic (N.J.) 35-7 | PR: 24

24. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Alexander (Ga.) 40-7 | PR: NR

25. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 35-7 | PR: NR