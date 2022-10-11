USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei (Calif.) came out on top in the highly anticipated St. John Bosco (Calif.) matchup last Friday, solidifying the Monarchs’ No. 1 USA TODAY Sports Super 25 ranking they’ve held since August 30.

The tough loss by the Braves opened the door just enough for St. Frances Academy (Md.) to take over the No. 2 spot, with Florida power Central moving up to No. 3 after an impressive win against in-state foe Northwestern.

However, the week’s big mover was Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — a team that nearly beat Mater Dei in Week 2 and continues to steamroll opponents. The Gaels’ resume has been too impressive to overlook, and for the first time this season, they find themselves in the top 5, just ahead of Bosco.

Chandler (Ariz.) also jumped after an impressive victory over a solid Casteel (Ariz.) team this week, sending North Shore (Texas)—which survived a close game against Summer Creek (Texas), with David Amador filling in for starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey—to No. 9.

Outside looking in, Oakland (Tenn.) suffered its first defeat of the season. The surprising loss sent the Patriots out of the top 25 and provided the opportunity for an impressive California school to enter the mix.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Oct. 11, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. St. John Bosco (Calif.) 17-7 | PR: 1

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 3

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Northwestern (Fla.) 42-7 | PR: 4

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Legacy (Nev.) 69-0 | PR: 7

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: lost to Mater Dei (Calif.) 17-7 | PR: 2

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Dillard (Fla.) 24-6 | PR: 5

7. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 6

8. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Casteel (Ariz.) 40-21 | PR: 10

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Summer Creek (Texas) 34-27 | PR: 8

10. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 9

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Waxahachie (Texas) 24-7 | PR: 11

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Anderson (Texas) 66-17 | PR: 12

13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: def. St. Thomas More (Conn.) 45-0 | PR: 13

14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: def. Western (Fla.) 42-18 | PR: 14

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: def. Roosevelt (Calif.) 62-14 | PR: 15

16. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 16

17. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. St. Ignatius (Ohio) 25-10 | PR: 17

18. Katy (Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Paetow (Texas) 54-0 | PR: 18

19. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) 42-0 | PR: 19

20. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Keller (Texas) 38-35 | PR: 20

21. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 21

22. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: East Paulding (Ga.) 58-0 | PR: 24

23. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Bellarmine College Prep (Calif.) 28-7 | PR: 25

24. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 23

25. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Woodrow Wilson (Calif.) 70-0 | PR: NR