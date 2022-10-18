USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Buford (Ga.) was the top performer heading into the latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25, with the Wolves topping No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.) 39-27. The Hawks’ loss created a slide in the bottom half of the rankings, where Archbishop Moeller’s (Ohio) close defeat to St. Edward (Ohio) also helped open the door.

With one-loss Bergen Catholic (N.J.) falling outside the top 25 as well, three new teams appear this week, each looking to the top where Mater Dei (Calif.) continues its stronghold on the No. 1 spot.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Oct. 18, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 48-16 | PR: 1

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 2

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Norland (Fla.) 53-7 | PR: 3

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Palo Verde (Nev.) 70-0 | PR: 4

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 31-0 | PR: 5

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Mill Creek (Ga.) 39-27 | PR: 7

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) 49-13 | PR: 6

8. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 8

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. West Brook (Texas) 56-7 | PR: 9

10. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Somerset Academy Key (Fla.) 90-0 | PR: 10

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Mansfield (Texas) 38-3 | PR: 11

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Dripping Springs (Texas) 29-10 | PR: 12

13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. American Collegiate Academy (Fla.) 55-0 | PR: 13

14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Stranahan (Fla.) 24-0 | PR: 14

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 42-7 | PR: 15

16. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Braswell (Texas) 62-7 | PR: 16

17. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. PURE Academy (Tenn.) 42-13 | PR: 19

18. Katy (Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 18

19. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Keller Central (Texas) 49-3 | PR: 20

20. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 22

21. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: Archbishop Riordan (Calif.) 45-7 | PR: 23

22. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Cabrillo (Calif.) 49-0 | PR: 25

23. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) 48-10 | PR: NR

24. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: George Jenkins (Fla.) 49-0 | PR: NR

25. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Camden County (Ga.) 49-21 | PR: NR