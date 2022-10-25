USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei (Calif.) added another week to the consecutive streak atop the USA TODAY Sports Super 25, with the Monarchs improving to 9-0 on the season after a 52-7 win over Santa Margarita (Calif.).

On the other side of the country, Central (Fla.) provided plenty of dramatics, holding off a second-half surge by Columbus (Fla.) to remain at No. 3. And Chaminade-Madonna’s dismantling of Avant Garde Academy (Fla.) earned the Lions the No. 9 spot this week.

Outside looking in, Guyer’s decisive in-state win over Texas power Allen moved them up a spot. The 49-7 victory was only the second loss of the year for the Eagles, the first coming at the hands of No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.), 52-14.

As the playoff crunch nears, here’s how the full Super 25 breaks down.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Oct. 25, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Santa Margarita (Calif.) 52-7 | PR: 1

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 2

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Columbus (Fla.) 42-35 | PR: 3

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Foothill (Nev.) 75-0 | PR: 4

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 48-7 | PR: 5

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Dacula (Ga.) 50-7 | PR: 6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Monarch (Fla.) 37-6 | PR: 7

8. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Mountain View (Ariz.) 49-6 | PR: 8

9. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Avant Garde Academy (Fla.) 63-0 | PR: 10

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Humble (Texas) 56-14 | PR: 9

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Skyline (Texas) 63-0 | PR: 11

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Austin (Texas) 70-0 | PR: 12

13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 13

14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Naples (Fla.) 35-17 | PR: 14

15. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Allen (Texas) 49-7 | PR: 16

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Murrieta Valley (Calif.) 50-7 | PR: 15

17. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) 43-21 | PR: 17

18. Katy (Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: Cinco Ranch (Texas) 56-28 | PR: 18

19. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Newnan (Ga.) 48-0 | PR: 20

20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Compton (Calif.) 56-0 | PR: 22

21. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. V.R. Eaton (Texas) 42-7 | PR: 19

22. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Valley Christian (Calif.) 36-7 | PR: 21

23. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 42-0 | PR: 23

24. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) 44-6 | PR: 24

25. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Lowndes (Ga.) 42-14 | PR: 25