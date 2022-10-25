USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

Week 9
Mater Dei (Calif.) added another week to the consecutive streak atop the USA TODAY Sports Super 25, with the Monarchs improving to 9-0 on the season after a 52-7 win over Santa Margarita (Calif.).
On the other side of the country, Central (Fla.) provided plenty of dramatics, holding off a second-half surge by Columbus (Fla.) to remain at No. 3. And Chaminade-Madonna’s dismantling of Avant Garde Academy (Fla.) earned the Lions the No. 9 spot this week.
Outside looking in, Guyer’s decisive in-state win over Texas power Allen moved them up a spot. The 49-7 victory was only the second loss of the year for the Eagles, the first coming at the hands of No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.), 52-14.
As the playoff crunch nears, here’s how the full Super 25 breaks down.
USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Oct. 25, 2022
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Santa Margarita (Calif.) 52-7 | PR: 1
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 2
3. Central (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Columbus (Fla.) 42-35 | PR: 3
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Foothill (Nev.) 75-0 | PR: 4
5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 48-7 | PR: 5
6. Buford (Ga.)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Dacula (Ga.) 50-7 | PR: 6
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Monarch (Fla.) 37-6 | PR: 7
8. Chandler (Ariz.)
Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Mountain View (Ariz.) 49-6 | PR: 8
9. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Avant Garde Academy (Fla.) 63-0 | PR: 10
10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Humble (Texas) 56-14 | PR: 9
11. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Skyline (Texas) 63-0 | PR: 11
12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Austin (Texas) 70-0 | PR: 12
13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Record: 5-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 13
14. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Naples (Fla.) 35-17 | PR: 14
15. Guyer (Denton, Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Allen (Texas) 49-7 | PR: 16
16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Record: 8-1 | Last Result: def. Murrieta Valley (Calif.) 50-7 | PR: 15
17. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) 43-21 | PR: 17
18. Katy (Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: Cinco Ranch (Texas) 56-28 | PR: 18
19. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Newnan (Ga.) 48-0 | PR: 20
20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Compton (Calif.) 56-0 | PR: 22
21. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. V.R. Eaton (Texas) 42-7 | PR: 19
22. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Valley Christian (Calif.) 36-7 | PR: 21
23. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 42-0 | PR: 23
24. Lakeland (Fla.)
Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) 44-6 | PR: 24
25. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)
Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Lowndes (Ga.) 42-14 | PR: 25