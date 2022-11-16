USC gets commitment from No. 1 ranked PG Isaiah Collier

With the top overall 2023 player, DJ Wagner, off the board after his commitment to Kentucky, the best undecided player in the nation was five-star Wheeler (Ga.) point guard Isaiah Collier.

Collier is ranked No. 1 among point guards and No. 4 overall in his class. Today, he announced his commitment to USC on Instagram live with ESPN.

Point guard Isaiah Collier, the nation's top recruit per 247, commits to USC on Instagram Live. Massive statement from Andy Enfield to close out the early signing period — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 16, 2022

Collier (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) had reportedly narrowed his options down to USC, Michigan and Cincinnati, who made a late push for his commitment. He says family played a big role in his decision, according to 247 Sports.

“Definitely the relationship I built with every single coach on the coaching staff… I definitely have a lot of family out there and family is a big thing for me right now after losing my brother here in Atlanta so I wanted to be with my brother out in California. Family is everything to me.”

Collier also took time to praise USC head coach Andy Enfield for keeping it real with him during the recruiting period.

The scouting report on Collier is that he’s the best playmaker in high school basketball. His court vision and ability to pass with either hand off the dribble sets him apart from the competition.

Total domination from 2023 Isaiah Collier |@isaiahcollier04| of The Skill Factory @tsfmack2023 vs JL3 this morning. Multiple pull-ups from distance, elite playmaking in ballscreen action, NBA range off the catch. No stretch to say this is the best passer/playmaker in America. pic.twitter.com/QiIQhu3j6o — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) April 24, 2022

The news pushed USC’s 2023 recruiting class into the top 10.

More Stories:

Duncanville boys basketball team opts out of ’22 postseason play

Watch: 4-star girls forward Toby Fournier adds another dunk to highlight reel

Several elite HS basketball players join Jr. NBA leadership program