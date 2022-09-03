Uvalde High School earns victory with stirring rally

Uvalde, Texas, suffered an incomparable tragedy at the end of the last school year when 19 students and two teachers died in a horrific shooting on May 24 at the elementary school.

Uvalde’s stadium is just 2.4 miles from Robb Elementary School.

The Houston Texans paid a visit to the high school before the first football game of 2022 and also donated new uniforms to the team.

Players from the ⁦@HoustonTexans⁩ here in Uvalde to surprise the football team ahead of their first home game, an event bringing the whole community together pic.twitter.com/KaTFlQCOq3 — Emily Shapiro (@EmilyShapiroABC) September 2, 2022

Uvalde opened its season Friday against the C.C. Winn Mavericks, and the game produced a stirring ending with the Coyotes rallying for a 34-28 victory.

This is absolute goosebumps stuff: Uvalde High School won its first home game tonight 34-28. It happened thanks to a miraculous 51-yard run with 36 seconds to go.

And then a go-ahead, one-handed TD catch with 12 seconds left.

Have to love sports.#txhsfb @wfaa pic.twitter.com/AXSs1zakUu — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) September 3, 2022

There was a 21-second moment of silence before the opening kickoff to honor the 21 people who died.