Uvalde High School earns victory with stirring rally

Uvalde High School earns victory with stirring rally

Football

Uvalde High School earns victory with stirring rally

By September 3, 2022 3:46 pm

By |

Uvalde, Texas, suffered an incomparable tragedy at the end of the last school year when 19 students and two teachers died in a horrific shooting on May 24 at the elementary school.

Uvalde’s stadium is just 2.4 miles from Robb Elementary School.
The Houston Texans paid a visit to the high school before the first football game of 2022 and also donated new uniforms to the team.

Uvalde opened its season Friday against the C.C. Winn Mavericks, and the game produced a stirring ending with the Coyotes rallying for a 34-28 victory.

There was a 21-second moment of silence before the opening kickoff to honor the 21 people who died.

, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home