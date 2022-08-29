Virginia HS canceled their Friday night game after social media threats

The start of football season is supposed to be an entertaining and uplifting experience for schools, players, family and fans. Unfortunately, some games (and seasons) have to be canceled for circumstances out of their control. One school in Virginia canceled its Friday night game due to the worst kind of reason.

According to a report by WHSV, Strasburgh High School (Va.) decided to cancel its matchup with Skyline (Va.) due to threats that were posted on social media by a student.

The school’s athletics account made the announcement on Twitter:

Unfortunately tonight’s football game v Skyline has been cancelled. See information below. pic.twitter.com/bDjibHS5RZ — Strasburg Athletics (@SHSRamathletics) August 26, 2022

According to WHSV, Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said the alleged threats were made by a student at Strasburg.

The school is scheduled to visit Broadway (Va.) this week.

