Wall HS head football coach out after hazing scandal

Wall (N.J.) High School is looking for a new head coach after a hazing scandal rocked its program and brought an abrupt end to its season in the middle of the playoffs.

Tony Grandinetti will not be re-hired by Wall, as the school posted the application for the job on Friday. District officials had not previously offered any clarification on Grandinetti’s status with the program, but he had been among the coaches suspended for their role in the hazing scandal. Wall’s athletic director was also suspended as a result of the ongoing allegations and subsequent investigation.

According to News 12 New Jersey, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Wall High School’s football program for hazing after allegations of upperclassmen on the team bullying underclassmen were reported to authorities. At least one video of the incident shows student-athletes threatening and assaulting another player, according to News 12.

Charges have since been filed against an unspecified number of students involved in the hazing, as well as a separate sexual assault incident.

According to the Wall Township School District’s policy, “Harassment, intimidation or bullying, like other disruptive or violent behaviors, is conduct that disrupts both a student’s ability to learn and a school’s ability to educate its students in a safe environment. Therefore, the school district will not tolerate acts of harassment, intimidation, or bullying.”

Grandinetti went 36-14 in five seasons at Wall and led the Crimson Knights to an NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 championship in 2019. Wall finished as the No. 1 team in New Jersey under Grandinetti in 2020.