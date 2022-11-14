Watch: 4-star girls forward Toby Fournier adds another dunk to highlight reel

Dunking in a dunk contest is one thing – doing it in a live game is another. Crestwood Secondary (Toronto) forward Toby Fournier can do both. She won top prize in April at the BioSteel All-Canadian Dunk Contest. And now, Fournier is continuing to rise above the rim during games.

Watch her throw down a two-handed dunk on this fast break.

Fournier is ranked No. 23 in the class of 2024 according to ESPN.

She has yet to commit to a school. However, last month, she narrowed the possible choices down to eight finalists: UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan, Stanford and Arizona.