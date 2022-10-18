Watch: Bronny James drops 31 points in monster Friday night game

There may be better hoopers in his class, but like Arch Manning, Bronny James is dealing some name power that nobody else can compete with. Of course, it helps that Bronny (a 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo-guard) is the real deal on the court, as well.

In his most recent game, Bronny dropped 31 points on an incredible 11/13 shooting from the field (6/7 from three-point range), plus five assists and five steals.

Watch the best of Bronny’s monster Friday night game.

In related news, Bronny’s dad LeBron will be starting his 20th season in the NBA tonight as the Lakers visit the reigning world champion Warriors.