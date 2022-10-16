WATCH: Hendrickson High School volleyball brings the BOOM with perfect set and powerful spike

WATCH: Hendrickson High School volleyball brings the BOOM with perfect set and powerful spike

Girls Volleyball

WATCH: Hendrickson High School volleyball brings the BOOM with perfect set and powerful spike

By October 16, 2022 7:53 pm

By |

High School girls volleyball has been holding court during the fall season, with teams across the country setting, serving and spiking their way to big-time wins and magnificent highlights.

Case in point: Hendrickson High School’s (Texas) Morgan Warren and Kyra Dove, who put on a masterclass on how to set it up … and send it home.

Watch:

The Hawks’ 3-2 win over in-conference Georgetown made it seven in row and leveled up the Texas 5A Region III District 23 — which now has them tied with the Eagles at 10-1.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball Super 25: Week 7

, , Girls Volleyball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home