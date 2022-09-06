Watch: High school sophomore is the first ambidextrous QB

Quarterbacks are evolving.

While there will always be a place for an accurate pocket passer, these days, a bit of dual-threat ability is expected in any highly-ranked quarterback—no matter what level of football.

In other words, the best can make plays with their legs as well as their arm.

Now, what happens when defenses have to account for a QB who can throw with either arm?

Observe Mikey Gow, a 15-year-old sophomore at Bellevue East (Neb.) and the first ambidextrous QB in football.

Freaky.

Gow is part of the recruiting class of 2025 and doesn’t have a rating yet.

More Stories:

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 2

Ohio State crowd chants they want Bronny James during Notre Dame game

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network