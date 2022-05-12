Watch: High School Sports Awards 'ICEBREAKERS' with Cade Klubnik

May 12, 2022

USA TODAY High Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington sat down with the Westlake High School (Texas) standout and Clemson commit in the latest episode of “ICEBREAKERS” — check it out!

See all the latest nominees from the different high school sports here.

