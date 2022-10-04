Watch: Highlights for Cormani McClain, the No. 1 DB in the nation

The best high school football player in the country who has yet to decide where he’ll play in college is five-star Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain.

McClain (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) has video game-type attributes, and he’s put them to good use paired with exceptional technical prowess for his age. Over the last two seasons, he’s totaled 19 interceptions and has established himself as one of the top young defenders in the sport.

Watch this highlight reel, and you’ll see why he’s ranked the No. 1 defensive back in the nation.

McClain recently narrowed his college choices down to three schools: Florida, Alabama and Miami. The Gators are favored to get his commitment.

More Stories:

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 6

WATCH: Each TD pass from Arch Manning’s record-breaking night

Kanas high school football team wins Friday night game 108-0

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network