Watch: Kicker Layna Grassi turns this botched field goal into a touchdown

Following the coach’s orders is a prerequisite, but thinking on your feet is what defines some of the greatest athletes. By the looks of it, Phillip Barbour (W.Va) kicker Layna Grassi has a future in football.

Watch Grassi turn an embarrassing botched field goal attempt for her team into a touchdown. Come for the highlight. Stay for Grassi getting congratulated by her teammates.

Grassi also kicked eight extra points and made a 30-yard field goal.

