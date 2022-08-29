Watch: Kicker Layna Grassi turns this botched field goal into a touchdown

Following the coach’s orders is a prerequisite, but thinking on your feet is what defines some of the greatest athletes. By the looks of it, Phillip Barbour (W.Va) kicker Layna Grassi has a future in football.

Watch Grassi turn an embarrassing botched field goal attempt for her team into a touchdown. Come for the highlight. Stay for Grassi getting congratulated by her teammates.

Layna Grassi of Phillip Barbour (WV) threw HER first TD! SHE can ball! 💯 #girlpower (Via @toddtalks4 ) pic.twitter.com/RNSjEEmqdT — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 27, 2022

Grassi also kicked eight extra points and made a 30-yard field goal.

More Stories:

Virginia HS canceled their Friday night game after social media threats

Nike HQ hosts high school football, flag teams at HQ for kickoff event with NFL