How to Watch: Live-stream high school sports this year on the NFHS Network

The high school sports calendar is underway for 2022, with football kicking off and headlining the rush of fall action across the country.

And while many fans will attend games this season, others might want to watch it from the comforts of home or, perhaps, to see a regional or national matchup that’s not necessarily within their area.

Whatever the case, fans now have the opportunity to watch live high school sports all season long, thanks to the NFHS Network.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

2022 High School Football Live-Streaming by State:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

