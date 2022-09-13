WATCH: NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is looking back on some the best football highlights from the past week—10 big-time showstoppers courtesy of the NFHS Network.

Fans can find their favorite high school football teams—or even a top national game—here.

It’s all part of the NFHS Network’s collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, which provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device.

Now, let the countdown…begin!

