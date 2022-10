Watch this senior from Norman North (Okla.) named Kamden Sixkiller (all-time great football name) throw a 35-yard dime into the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to his teammate Chapman McKown.

McKown is committed to playing for Brent Venables at Oklahoma.

