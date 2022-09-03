Watch North Cobb Christian's wild 5-lateral finish to beat Wesleyan as time expired

Eleven seconds left. Down by two points. Only the kickoff was left to decide the game between North Cobb Christian (Ga.) and Wesleyan (Ga.) …

Five laterals—FIVE! Laterals!—later, not only did the Eagles take the kickoff to the house for six and pull off a miraculous win, but they are now easily in the running for play of the year in high school football.

