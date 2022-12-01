Watch: Oklahoma HS hooper hits incredible game-winning buzzer-beater from 3

The clutch factor can be hard to quantify, but you know it when you see it. Such was the case for the greatest basketball player of all time – and it looks like this high school hooper from Oklahoma has the same gene in him.

Watch Cord McGlothlin sink a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer against Hammon to send Cheyenne-Reydon to a 38-37 win.

AMAZING SHOT!!! 🏀 Video captured the incredible moment an Oklahoma high school basketball player caught a full-court pass and nailed a buzzer-beater with less than a second left in the game. https://t.co/IbYoM3gdyk pic.twitter.com/ONUCbeXebt — koconews (@koconews) December 1, 2022

Thoughts: First of all, this was an amazing pass from Brett Allen, who hit McGlothin in stride three quarters of the way down the court. Mostly, this was a remarkable play on many levels from McGlothin. To catch the ball like that, come down and immediately launch an on-target three in one motion speaks to some rare instincts. Hats off.

