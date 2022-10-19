Watch: RB Charlie Pace runs Colquitt County into the Super 25 with 4 touchdowns

Several new teams appeared in our Super 25 power rankings list this week. One of the up-and-comers on the list is Colquitt County (Ga.). They got into the conversation with a 49-21 win over Camden (Ga.) on Friday night.

The Packers were led by Senior running back Charlie Pace, who racked up 126 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries. Watch:

Pace (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is a three-star recruit with offers from Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Florida A&M, among others. He’s now up to 821 total rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Watch Colquitt County football live or on-demand here.

