WATCH: These 2 touchdowns helped Central hold off Columbus in battle of Miami

The two best high school football teams in Miami (Fla.) met on Friday night. As expected, Central —ranked near the top of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25—came out on top against Columbus; however, the way they did it went against the 2022 season norms.

Over the last several weeks, Central’s defense shut down their opponents, holding five straight teams to seven points or less.

This time around, it was their passing offense this time that won the day.

These two touchdowns helped Central hold off Columbus, 42-35.

Central is now 8-0 on the season, while Columbus suffered its first loss, dropping to 8-1.

The Rockets will close out their regular season schedule on Friday, hosting Monsignor Pace (Fla.), while the Explorers play their last game at home against Goleman (Fla.).

