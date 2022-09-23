Watch this talented high school drummer literally spin it for the audience

What are high school sports without the band?

Without the echoing cadence setting the tempo for the excitement that awaits, Friday Night Lights would be nothing more than a collection of high-powered bulbs.

Basketball games would be an orchestral nightmare of shoe squeaks and referee whistles.

And pep rallies? Come on!

And while all parts of the ensemble play a significant role in the action, few specific band members play a more vital—goosebump-inducing, get-you-pumped—role than the percussionists.

Here’s proof. Unbelievably talented proof.

Drums, please…

