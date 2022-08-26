When Moms Attack: Illinois high school lets moms tackle sons on football team

Here’s an idea that’s sure to catch on.

Washington High School in Illinois had a novel idea to get family members involved with the team. Recently the school held a special “mom’s night,” which allowed players on the team to get tackled by their moms one at a time. Watch until the end.

Washington High School in Illinois had a “mom’s night practice” where they put on pads and tackle their sons 😂 🎥: @KurtPegler pic.twitter.com/AgLSwK0k2e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 25, 2022

Wholesome.

The Washington High Panthers begin their 2022 season tonight at home against Highland (Ill).

