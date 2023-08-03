2 new high school championship girls sports sanctioned in Alabama

While the NFL remains the most popular thing in the country, the industry’s most significant growth is in youth sports and women’s sports.

We got more evidence of that growth this week when the state of Alabama officially approved two new championship sports for high school girls: Flag Football and Wrestling, per Pat Byington at Bama Buzz.

In a statement, the Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Alvin Briggs called it great news.

“This is great news for our girls’ student-athletes… growth we have seen in both sports has been amazing in a very short time.”

Seventy-six schools across the state have approved girls wrestling, and 89 are putting together girls flag football teams. The 2023 Alabama high school girls flag football season will feature two championship games at Bryant-Denny Stadium on December 6.

More high school sports stories

Bradley Beal responds to rumor that Cooper Flagg beat him 1-on-1

High school e-sports all-time rankings heading into the 2023 season