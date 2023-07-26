2023 ESPN GEICO High School Football Kickoff schedule

It’s Year 14 for the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff, which helps kick off the season around the country.

This year, seven games are scheduled between August 18 and August 27, featuring teams that are loaded with talent.

Below is the full schedule, plus notes on where the teams finished in last season’s final USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 rankings.

Friday, August 18

Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.)

When: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Where: Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga.

Super 25: Both teams appeared in the rankings throughout the 2022 season, but only Langston Hughes landed in the final 25, coming in at 13.

Friday, August 25

Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)

When: 8 p.m. on ESPN

Where: Saraland High School in Saraland, Ala.

Super 25: Lipscomb Academy was a surprise team in 2022, going 13-0 on the year and finishing at No. 11 in the rankings. Saraland wasn’t ranked.

Saturday, August 26

St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

When: Noon on ESPN

Where: Brian Piccolo Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Super 25: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) finished 9th in the 2022 rankings, while St. Frances (Md.) came in at 10.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

When: 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Where: Brian Piccolo Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Super 25: St. John Bosco finished No. 1 in the rankings. St. Thomas Aquinas finished 6th.

IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)

When: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Where: Carey Stadium in Ocean City, N.J

Super 25: IMG finished 7th in the rankings. St. Joseph’s finished 20th.

Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)

When: 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Where: Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad. Calif.

Super 25: Mater Dei missed setting a record for Super 25 titles in 2022, landing at No. 3 in the final rankings. Carlsbad wasn’t ranked.

Sunday, August 27

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) vs. St. Edward (Ohio)

When: 1 p.m. on ESPN

Where: First Federal Lakewood Stadium in Lakewood, Ohio.

Super 25: St. Edward entered the top 20 in the final 2022 rankings, coming in at No. 18. OLGC wasn’t ranked.