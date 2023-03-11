High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'Hearthstone'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “Hearthstone” teams for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS.
Central Region
1. Benson Magnet High School (Neb.): Masquerade
2. Regis Jesuit High School (Colo.): RJ Magis
3. Sherman High School (Texas): Sherman Shamans
4. Biloxi High School: Biloxi (Miss.): The Red Cards
5. Central High School (Neb.): Cardians
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (Ala.): TA_Knights_MC
7. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Hijinks
8. Viewmont High School (Utah): Hearth Breakers
9. Westview High School (Neb.): Westview Wolverines
10. Thomas Jefferson High School (Texas): Hearthstone Mustang Varsity
Eastern Region
1. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood High School
2. Ogemaw Heights High School (Mich.): OHHS Falcons
3. Xavier High School (Conn.): Falcons
4. Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.): Cortland Purple Tigers II: Arcade Remix Hyper EX + α Edition
5. Jamesville-Dewitt High School (N.Y): Forks in a Toaster
6. Landstown High School (Va.): Stone Cold Eagles
7. Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.): Cortland “Choose a new team name. Be respectful” Tigers?
8. Nipmuc Regional High School (Mass.): NRHS Warriors Hearthstone
9. Harlan County High School (Ky.): Wish this was Yugioh
10. Seminole County Middle/High School (Ga.): Seminole Swindlers
New Mexico
1. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS Hearthstone Varsity
2. Las Cruces High School: LCHS Hearthstone Varsity
3. Clovis High School: CHS A Hearthstone
4. West Las Vegas High School: DoomslayerZ Dons
5. Hobbs High School: Hobbs Var Hearthstone
6. Manzano High School: Monarchs A – Hearthstone
7. New Mexico Military Institute: NMMI Colts – HS
8. Centennial High School: Hawkstone
8. Taos High School: Tiger Hearth Varsity
10. Del Norte High School: DN Hearthstone