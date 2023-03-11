High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'Hearthstone'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “Hearthstone” teams for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS.

Central Region

1. Benson Magnet High School (Neb.): Masquerade

2. Regis Jesuit High School (Colo.): RJ Magis

3. Sherman High School (Texas): Sherman Shamans

4. Biloxi High School: Biloxi (Miss.): The Red Cards

5. Central High School (Neb.): Cardians

6. Tuscaloosa Academy (Ala.): TA_Knights_MC

7. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Hijinks

8. Viewmont High School (Utah): Hearth Breakers

9. Westview High School (Neb.): Westview Wolverines

10. Thomas Jefferson High School (Texas): Hearthstone Mustang Varsity

Eastern Region

1. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood High School

2. Ogemaw Heights High School (Mich.): OHHS Falcons

3. Xavier High School (Conn.): Falcons

4. Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.): Cortland Purple Tigers II: Arcade Remix Hyper EX + α Edition

5. Jamesville-Dewitt High School (N.Y): Forks in a Toaster

6. Landstown High School (Va.): Stone Cold Eagles

7. Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.): Cortland “Choose a new team name. Be respectful” Tigers?

8. Nipmuc Regional High School (Mass.): NRHS Warriors Hearthstone

9. Harlan County High School (Ky.): Wish this was Yugioh

10. Seminole County Middle/High School (Ga.): Seminole Swindlers

New Mexico

1. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS Hearthstone Varsity

2. Las Cruces High School: LCHS Hearthstone Varsity

3. Clovis High School: CHS A Hearthstone

4. West Las Vegas High School: DoomslayerZ Dons

5. Hobbs High School: Hobbs Var Hearthstone

6. Manzano High School: Monarchs A – Hearthstone

7. New Mexico Military Institute: NMMI Colts – HS

8. Centennial High School: Hawkstone

8. Taos High School: Tiger Hearth Varsity

10. Del Norte High School: DN Hearthstone