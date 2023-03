High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'League of Legends'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “League of Legends” teams for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS.

Alabama

1. Spain Park High School: Spain Park Jag Legends

2. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School: LAMP Legends Gold

3. Virgil Grissom High School: Grissom LofL Team A

4. WP Davidson High School: The Homeless Mulligan

5. Munford High School: Vitamin D

6. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Bao

7. Hartselle High School: HHS-LOL-1

8. Sylacauga High School: SHS AOE Aggies

9. Calera High School: Calera LoL

10. Alma Bryant High School: Hurricanes

Alaska

1. Lathrop High School: The Iron Chefs

2. Galena City School District: GCSD LoL Team

3. Mt. Edgecumbe High School: MEHS Braves (Lol)

4. Kenai Central High School: KCHS Leagintime

5. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team

6. Mat-Su Central School: MSCS Ravens LoL Blue Team

7. Palmer High School: PHS LoL 2021-22

8. Soldotna High School: SoHi Stars

9. Nenana City School: Lynx

10. Denali Borough School District: Tri-Valley Viking Blue

Arkansas

1. Gentry High School: GHS Infinite

2. Cabot High School: Fearsome 5

3. Southside High School: Maverick Esports

3. Wynne High School: Delta Swarm

3. White County Central High School: WCC Tibbers

6. Batesville High School: Digital Pioneers

7. Don Tyson School of Innovation: Phoenix Rising

8. Jonesboro High School: Llama Slayers

9. Pocahontas High School: Phoenix

10. Bryant High School: HiveFive

10. Hot Springs High School: Trojans of Legend

British Columbia

1. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black

2. Lord Byng Secondary School: LBSS – T1 – Spectre

3. Unity Christian School: Unity Flames

4. Grand Forks Secondary School: GFSS Alpha Wolves

5. Vancouver College: VC Irish eSports (Purple)

6. Okanagan Mission Secondary School: Mid Piece

7. University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Silver

8. Pitt Meadows Secondary School: PMSS Marauders LoL

9. Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School: Carney Stars

10. Timberline Secondary School: Timberline eWolves

California

1. San Marino High School: TITANic Bing Qi Ling

1. George Washington High School: Eagles Red

3. Sunny Hills High School: Sunny Hills LoL Gold Varsity

4. AIMS College Prep: AIMS College Prep 1 LoL

5. Skyline High School: Skyline Titan Esports

6. Archbishop Riordan High School: LOL eCrusader Black

7. Quarry Lane School: QLS Respectful Cougars

8. Bakersfield High School: KHSD Esport Team

9. Orange Vista High: OVHS-Team EEP

10. Torrance High School: THS Legends

Central Region

1. Loyola College Prep (La.): Dog House Gaming

2. Sheboygan South High School (Wis.): Fellowship of the Wing

3. Central High School (Mo.): Central Esports

4. Albia High School (Iowa): Albia Blue Demons

5. Sheboygan South High School (Wis.): Red Hot Wings

6. Westview High School (Neb.): Westview Wolverines

7. Blue Eye High School (Mo.): BEHS LOL Spring 23

8. Century High School (N.D.): Century Patriots Red

9. Liberty High School (Mo.): Blue Jays

10. Sheboygan South High School Wis.): Dark Crimson Redwings

Colorado

1. Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Blue

2. STEM School Highlands Ranch: BTS2

3. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: VPP STAMPEDE

4. Pinnacle Charter School High School: PCHS Varsity

4. Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Red

6. Rocky Mountain High School: Lobos League of Legends

7. Chaparral High School: Chaparral Trojan Armadillos

8. Grandview High School: Wolfpack Legends – Black

9. Vail Mountain High School: LoL Gore E-Rangers

10. Highland High School: Glass Half-FILL

Connecticut

1. Wilton High School: Warriors

2. Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals

3. Conard High School: Red Wolves

4. Simsbury High School: Simsbury Trojans League of Legends

5. Avon High School: Avon High School: LoL- 1

6. Weston High School: Trojans

7. Berlin High School: Berlin High Esports

8. Northwest Catholic High School: Northwest Catholic Lions

9. University High School of Science and Engineering: UHSSE LOL Alpha Team

10. New Britain High School: Legendary Hurricanes

Eastern Region

1. Advanced Technology Center (Va.): ATC Midgap

2. Dwight Morrow High School/Academies at Englewood (N.J.): Sardo Squad

2. Conrad Schools of Science (Del.): Conrad Esports

4. Somerset Area High School (Pa.): SASD Golden Eagles-LOL

5. Royal St. George’s College (Ontario): Legendary Knights

6. Bergenfield High School (N.J.): BHS Bears

7. St. Michael’S College School (Ontario): SMCS League of Legends

8. Newport High School (Pa.): Newport Esports

9. Clifton High School (N.J.): CHS Mustangs

10. Dekalb High School (Ind.): DHS Baron eSports

Florida

1. Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans

2. Cape Coral High School: Orange Seahawks

3. Lehigh Senior High School: Lightning Eclipse

4. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds

5. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1

6. Windermere High School: Windermere Wolverines

7. Cypress Lake High School: The Rift Scuttlers

8. Palm Bay Preparatory Academy 6-12: 1104 Panthers

9. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: League Lions

10. Palm Beach Lakes High School: PBL Retro Ramz 1

Georgia

1. Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple

2. Lambert High School: Longhorns JV

3. Discovery High School: Discovery Titans Green

4. Central Gwinnett High School: Porofessionals

5. Peachtree Ridge High School: The PRHS Placeholders

6. Lambert High School: Longhorns

7. Brookwood High School: Broncos Legends

8. North Forsyth High School: LOL Raiders

8. Colquitt County High School: The Bomb Squad

10. Lakeside High School: Lakeside Panthers

Hawaii

1. President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1

2. ‘Iolani School: ‘Iolani LoL Black

3. ‘Iolani School ‘Iolani: LoL Red

4. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: Hyunmin Enthusiasts

5. Mililani High School: MHSeSports2

6. ‘Iolani School ‘Iolani: LoL Gold

7. Seabury Hall: Spartans Red

8. Punahou School: Punahou Red

9. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1

10. James Campbell High School: 76 salt

Illinois

1. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans

2. St. Patrick High School: St. Patrick Shamrocks LoL

3. Brother Rice High School: MightyCrusadersLOL

4. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Green

5. Adlai E Stevenson High School: AESHS Patriots Gold

6. Grant Community High School: Bulldogs

7. Newman Central Catholic High School: Newman Comets

8. Liberty High School: Legendary Eagles

9. Rock Island High School: Joe’ Gaths

10. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves

Kentucky

1. Dupont Manual High School: Crimsons League of Legends

2. Bowling Green High School: Purple Pain

2. Lafayette High School: Lafayette Generals LoL

4. Thomas Nelson High School: Rami Nelson

5. Dupont Manual High School: Rams

6. Boyle County High School: BCHS LoL Gold

7. Kentucky Country Day School: KCD Esports LOL

7. Danville High School: Bate White

9. Hart County High School: Hart County LOL Raiders

10. Danville High School: Admirals Blue HS

10. Harlan County High School: HCHS LOL

Maine

1. Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL

2. Noble High School: Noble Knights

3. Harpswell Coastal Academy: HCA Narwhals

4. Noble High School: Noble Knights JV

5. Maine Central Institute: The PACK

6. Messalonskee High School: Messalonskee Eagles

7. Brewer High School: Brewer Witches LOL

8. Piscataquis Community Secondary School: Pirate Legends

Massachusetts

1. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers

2. Ipswich High School: IHS Tigers – LoL

3. Braintree High School: BHS Pickle Farmers

4. Braintree High School: BHS Sprinters

5. Franklin County Technical School: FCTS League-l Eagles

6. Newton South High School: Newton South esports

7. Fitchburg High School: Fitchburg Varsity Raiders

8. Natick High School: NHS Redhawks LoL

9. Chelmsford High School: Lions

Michigan

1. Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends

2. Melvindale High School: Cardinal Thunder – Red

3. Novi High School: Novi Wildcats LoL

4. Franklin High School: PATRIOTS

5. Anchor Bay High School: AB TARS

6. West Bloomfield High School: Grievous Gators

7. Mona Shores High School: Mona Shores Runners-up

8. Harrison Community High School: Harrison Hornets Cyber Swarm

9. East Kentwood High School: East Kentwood Falcon Gaming

10. Ferndale High School: Ferndale High School

Mountain Region

1. Farmington High School (Utah): League of the Phoenix

2. Bishop Blanchet High School (Wash.): BBHS Bears

3. Bountiful High School (Utah): RedHawks LoL – Red

4. Provo High School (Utah): Provo High League of Legends

5. Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (Texas): SJ League White

6. Eastlake High School (Texas): Team Eggplant

7. Mission Heights Preparatory High School (Ariz.): Phantoms

8. Copper Hills High School (Utah): CHHS League of Legends

9. Viewmont High School (Utah): VHS Teemo Mains

10. Brighton High School (Utah): Brighton LoL

New Mexico

1. Albuquerque Academy: Chargers Varsity LoL

2. Gadsden High School: Gadsden Panthers Gold

3. Taos Academy: T.A. Cybernetics LoL

4. The Academy for Technology and the Classics: ATC Phoenix Legends

5. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity LOL

6. Hot Springs High School: TORCHES (Varsity)

7. Las Cruces High School: LCHS League of Legends Varsity

8. Early College Academy: The ECA Phantoms (League)

9. Atrisco Heritage Academy High School: Atrisco Legendary Academy

10. Albuquerque Academy: Academy Red JV

New York

1. Syosset Senior High School: Syosset LoL

2. Hamburg High School: Bulldogs Gaming

3. University Heights Secondary School: League of Legends Alpha

4. Pearl River High School: Pirates LoL

5. Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School: League Crusaders

6. Plattsburgh Senior High School: PHS Hornets

7. Wellsville Senior High School: WLSV eSports LoL

8. Madrid-Waddington Junior-Senior High School: Yellowjackets

8. Uniondale High School: Uniondale Knights LoL

10. Chittenango High School: CHS League 1

Oklahoma

1. Piedmont High School: Force Fight Win

2. Stillwater High School: SHS Pioneers

3. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity League of Legends

4. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV A League of Legends

5. Crossings Christian School: CCS Knights

6. Ardmore High School: Ardmore Tiger Gaming

7. Salina High School: Salina Wildcats

8. Seminole High School: Fezzy’s Fighters

9. Ada High School: AHS Cougars

10. Nowata High School: Nowata Legends

Texas

1. Wylie High School: Minion Diff

2. Birdville Center of Technology and Advanced Learning: BCTAL LEGENDS

3. Garland High School: Poro Pros

4. Corsicana High School: CHS Tigers Gold – LoL

5. Allen High School: Allen Eagles League

6. Lakeview Centennial High School: [LCHS] We got boosted

7. Lake Dallas High School: LDHS Falcons – League of Legends

8. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports LOL Team

9. Frenship High School: Frenship LoL – Gold

10. Garland High School: Poro Pals

Texas (Private)

1. The Village School: The Village School

2. British International School of Houston: BIS-Houston Bulldogs – LOL

3. Bracken Christian School: BCS Warriors Varsity

4. Concordia Lutheran High School: Legends of League

5. Cornerstone Christian Schools: Fed Zeppelin

6. Eagle Christian Academy: Eagles

6. Lutheran South Academy: Pioneers LoL State

Virginia

1. Mills E. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles

2. Rock Ridge High School: Rock Ridge Phoenixes Red

2. Centreville High School: CVHS LoLCats

4. South Lakes High School: SeaHawks Legends

5. Louisa County High School: LCHS Alpha

6. Colonial Forge High School: CFHS Eagles

7. Freedom High School: Freedom Eagles

8. Osbourn Park High School: Beemos Blue

9. Chantilly High School: CHANTILLY LEGENDS I

10. Monticello High School: MHS Mustangs