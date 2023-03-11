High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'Madden NFL 23'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “Madden NFL 23” gamers for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS
Alabama
1. WP Davidson High School: Shakeback
2. Alma Bryant High School: Lock Up Lane
3. WP Davidson High School: Trysteve
4. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Robinson
5. WP Davidson High School: vSimplyBrick -_-
6. WP Davidson High School: FREEBBG_
7. Russell County High School: Ross Madden
8. Alma Bryant High School: Jordan James ABHS
9. Saraland High School: Cover 2 Spartans
10. James Clemens High School: JCHS Madden
Arkansas
1. Cabot High School: JBellou
2. Rogers Heritage High School: War Eagles
3. Jonesboro High School: G-man
4. Northside High School – Fort Smith: TMoore
5. Trumann High School: Wildcats White – JPip
6. Greenland High School: TommyBannanas
7. Van Buren High School: Tejada
8. Northside High School – Fort Smith: GNewton
9. Searcy High School: Lions 1
10. Greenland High School: Avery
Central Region
1. Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football
2. North Shore Senior High School (Texas): Mustangs Madden
3. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM TDub Madden
3. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM Mustang Kid
5. White Castle High School (La.): WCHS (Vondez Shaw)
6. Bay Port High School (Wis.): Bay Port Pirates
6. Crete-Monee High School (Ill.): CMHS Madden 1
8. Walker High School (La.): BD Madden Wildcats
9. Chaffee Junior-Senior High School (Mo.): Ball Hawks
10. Lake County High School (Tenn.): Victor Romero
Eastern Region
1. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Meco)
2. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood – PK21
2. Cohoes High School (N.Y.): Big Country
4. King’s Fork High School (Va.): The Dawg Pound
4. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Savion)
6. Maine Central Institute (Maine): Nolley
6. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler Madden (Jeremaih)
6. De La Salle Collegiate (Mich.): DLS Pilots
9.Baker High School (N.Y.): Jim Madden
10. Maine Central Institute (Maine): Cooper
Georgia
1. Carrollton High School: Trojans-GOLD
1. Valdosta High School: V Squad Gaming Madden 23 Black
3. Creekside High School: Creekside High School Gold Team
4. Early County High School: Early Madden Blue
5. Benedictine Military School: Benedictine Military School
6. Peach County High School: ChrisPBacon
7. East Laurens High School: James Roy
8. Dodge County High School: DMan
9. Monroe Area High School: All-Madden JH
10. Dodge County High School: Bryan Hall
Kentucky
1. Central Hardin High School: Central Hardin High School
2. Great Crossing High School: GCHS’s T. Pigg Madden
3. Belfry High School: Belfry Pirate Madden
4. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – KamDaddy
5. East Jessamine High School: DJ
6. St. Xavier High School: St X 2
7. Betsy Layne High School: Bobcats – Brayden
8. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – C-Rex
9. Franklin-Simpson High School: FSHS Iconic
10. Beechwood High School: Beechwood Madden
Mississippi
1. Noxubee County High School: Mighty Tiger 2
2. Clinton High School: CHS: FamoussChad
3. Biloxi High School: BHS Indians: Seth
4. Gentry High School: Legend X
5. Clinton High School: CHS: xoOdie
6. Oxford High School: OHS Madden Charlie White
7. Tishomingo County High School: TCHS Braves 2
8. Magee High School: Magee High School Varsity Madden Trojan #3
9. Magee High School: Magee High School Varsity Madden Trojan #2
10. Tishomingo County High School: TCHS Braves 1
Mountain Region
1. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): Team Hay
2. Holy Rosary High School (Alberta): HRHS Madden
3. Fort Collins High School (Colo.): FCHS A
4. Green Mountain High School (Colo.): GMHS Rams – Jayden
5. Green Mountain High School (Colo.): GMHS Rams – Torin
6. Fowler High School (Colo.): GBeast 1
7. Ronan High School (Mont.): SD30-MAD-CA
8. Summer Creek High School (Texas): Madden – Daniel white
9. Chaparral High School (Colo.): Chaparral Madden 2
10. Fowler High School (Colo.): GBeast 3
New Mexico
1. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Isaac Sedillo
2. Del Norte High School: Madden Maceo
3. West Las Vegas High School: WLV Don Lovato 3
4. Manzano High School: Monarchs A – Madden
5. Raton High School: Raton EK
6. Dexter High School: Bumblebee
7. Clovis High School: CHS A Madden
7. Dexter High School: Zig
9. Sandia High School: Sandia Madden #2
10. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Abdullah Muhammad Nasser
Oklahoma
1. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden
2. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Young – Madden
3. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cocheran – Madden
4. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Brax – Madden
5. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Harman – Madden
6. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Want – Madden
7. Tyrone High School: Tyrone Efootball 2
8. Canton High School: Canton Tigers Rutz
9. Muskogee High School: JellyGuy
10. Piedmont High School: Hot Route Roop
Pacific Region
1. Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves A
2. Independence High School (Calif.): IES – Tanner Yue
2. Quartz Hill High School (Calif.): All Madden Royalty
4. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Isaiah Delgado
4. Palmdale High School (Calif.): Falcons
6. North High School (Calif.): NHS – MADDEN – AB
7. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Samuel Molina
8. Torrance High School (Calif.): THS Madden – Willett
9. Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves B
10. Camp Verde High School (Ariz.): CV TB10
10. Quartz Hill High School (Calif.): Game Time