High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'Madden NFL 23'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “Madden NFL 23” gamers for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS

Alabama

1. WP Davidson High School: Shakeback

2. Alma Bryant High School: Lock Up Lane

3. WP Davidson High School: Trysteve

4. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Robinson

5. WP Davidson High School: vSimplyBrick -_-

6. WP Davidson High School: FREEBBG_

7. Russell County High School: Ross Madden

8. Alma Bryant High School: Jordan James ABHS

9. Saraland High School: Cover 2 Spartans

10. James Clemens High School: JCHS Madden

Arkansas

1. Cabot High School: JBellou

2. Rogers Heritage High School: War Eagles

3. Jonesboro High School: G-man

4. Northside High School – Fort Smith: TMoore

5. Trumann High School: Wildcats White – JPip

6. Greenland High School: TommyBannanas

7. Van Buren High School: Tejada

8. Northside High School – Fort Smith: GNewton

9. Searcy High School: Lions 1

10. Greenland High School: Avery

Central Region

1. Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football

2. North Shore Senior High School (Texas): Mustangs Madden

3. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM TDub Madden

3. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM Mustang Kid

5. White Castle High School (La.): WCHS (Vondez Shaw)

6. Bay Port High School (Wis.): Bay Port Pirates

6. Crete-Monee High School (Ill.): CMHS Madden 1

8. Walker High School (La.): BD Madden Wildcats

9. Chaffee Junior-Senior High School (Mo.): Ball Hawks

10. Lake County High School (Tenn.): Victor Romero

Eastern Region

1. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Meco)

2. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood – PK21

2. Cohoes High School (N.Y.): Big Country

4. King’s Fork High School (Va.): The Dawg Pound

4. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Savion)

6. Maine Central Institute (Maine): Nolley

6. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler Madden (Jeremaih)

6. De La Salle Collegiate (Mich.): DLS Pilots

9.Baker High School (N.Y.): Jim Madden

10. Maine Central Institute (Maine): Cooper

Georgia

1. Carrollton High School: Trojans-GOLD

1. Valdosta High School: V Squad Gaming Madden 23 Black

3. Creekside High School: Creekside High School Gold Team

4. Early County High School: Early Madden Blue

5. Benedictine Military School: Benedictine Military School

6. Peach County High School: ChrisPBacon

7. East Laurens High School: James Roy

8. Dodge County High School: DMan

9. Monroe Area High School: All-Madden JH

10. Dodge County High School: Bryan Hall

Kentucky

1. Central Hardin High School: Central Hardin High School

2. Great Crossing High School: GCHS’s T. Pigg Madden

3. Belfry High School: Belfry Pirate Madden

4. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – KamDaddy

5. East Jessamine High School: DJ

6. St. Xavier High School: St X 2

7. Betsy Layne High School: Bobcats – Brayden

8. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – C-Rex

9. Franklin-Simpson High School: FSHS Iconic

10. Beechwood High School: Beechwood Madden

Mississippi

1. Noxubee County High School: Mighty Tiger 2

2. Clinton High School: CHS: FamoussChad

3. Biloxi High School: BHS Indians: Seth

4. Gentry High School: Legend X

5. Clinton High School: CHS: xoOdie

6. Oxford High School: OHS Madden Charlie White

7. Tishomingo County High School: TCHS Braves 2

8. Magee High School: Magee High School Varsity Madden Trojan #3

9. Magee High School: Magee High School Varsity Madden Trojan #2

10. Tishomingo County High School: TCHS Braves 1

Mountain Region

1. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): Team Hay

2. Holy Rosary High School (Alberta): HRHS Madden

3. Fort Collins High School (Colo.): FCHS A

4. Green Mountain High School (Colo.): GMHS Rams – Jayden

5. Green Mountain High School (Colo.): GMHS Rams – Torin

6. Fowler High School (Colo.): GBeast 1

7. Ronan High School (Mont.): SD30-MAD-CA

8. Summer Creek High School (Texas): Madden – Daniel white

9. Chaparral High School (Colo.): Chaparral Madden 2

10. Fowler High School (Colo.): GBeast 3

New Mexico

1. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Isaac Sedillo

2. Del Norte High School: Madden Maceo

3. West Las Vegas High School: WLV Don Lovato 3

4. Manzano High School: Monarchs A – Madden

5. Raton High School: Raton EK

6. Dexter High School: Bumblebee

7. Clovis High School: CHS A Madden

7. Dexter High School: Zig

9. Sandia High School: Sandia Madden #2

10. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Abdullah Muhammad Nasser

Oklahoma

1. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden

2. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Young – Madden

3. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cocheran – Madden

4. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Brax – Madden

5. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Harman – Madden

6. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Want – Madden

7. Tyrone High School: Tyrone Efootball 2

8. Canton High School: Canton Tigers Rutz

9. Muskogee High School: JellyGuy

10. Piedmont High School: Hot Route Roop

Pacific Region

1. Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves A

2. Independence High School (Calif.): IES – Tanner Yue

2. Quartz Hill High School (Calif.): All Madden Royalty

4. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Isaiah Delgado

4. Palmdale High School (Calif.): Falcons

6. North High School (Calif.): NHS – MADDEN – AB

7. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Samuel Molina

8. Torrance High School (Calif.): THS Madden – Willett

9. Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves B

10. Camp Verde High School (Ariz.): CV TB10

10. Quartz Hill High School (Calif.): Game Time