High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'Rocket League'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top 10 “Rocket League” teams for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS

Alabama

1. Sylacauga High School: The Three Aggieteers

2. Homewood High School: HWD RL

3. Calera High School: Calera RL Blue

4. Spain Park High School: Jag Nation

5. Lee High School: Rocket City

6. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Fusion

6. Hoover High School: Hoover RL Orange

6. Sparkman High School: Cloud 9

9. Hartselle High School: HHS-RL-1

10. Wilson High School: RL Warriors

Alaska

1. Redington High School: Redington High School A

2. Soldotna High School: SoHi Stars

3. Steller Secondary School: B-B-B-Ball-B-Ball-B-Ball-Ball

4. Thunder Mountain High School: Falcons

5. Cordova Jr/Sr High School: Cordova Wolverines

6. Nenana City School: NCS Lynx

7. Cyberlynx Correspondence Program: Cyberlynx HSCP

8. Dimond High School: Dimond Lynx

9. Hutchison High School: Hawks

10. White Mountain School: White Mountain Wolves

Arkansas

1. Sacred Heart Catholic School: Sacred Heart Knights

1. Alma High School: Goofy Globbers

3. Northside High School – Fort Smith: Alpha Team

3. Cabot High School: The Challengers

5. Northside High School – Fort Smith: Beta Team

6. Bentonville High School: Bentonville RL Gold

7. Joe T. Robinson High School: The Jedi Council

8. Valley View High School: Axle Collectors

9. Bentonville High School: Bentonville RL Black

10. Conway High School: Metro Boomin Make It Boom

British Columbia

1. W. L. Seaton Secondary School: Pinnacle

2. Rutland Senior Secondary School: RSS RL

3. Heritage Christian Online School: HCOS RL

4. Kootenay River Secondary School: KRaShed Sturgeon

5. Chase Secondary School: CSS Glitch

6. Chase Secondary School: CSS RL B

7. Vernon Christian School: VCS Royals

8. Chase Secondary School: CSS Sqlx

9. Chase Secondary School: CSS RL D

10. Ascend Online: ASCEND Knights Rocket

California

1. Quartz Hill High School: Continuum

2. Oak Hills High School: OHHS Bulldogs

3. Bishop Mora Salesian High School: Mustangs Varsity #1

4. Sultana High School: Sweeping Sultans (A.T.S.)

5. Torrance High School: THS Rocket League

6. Central High East Campus: Rocket League Varsity Grizzlies

7. Liberty High School: LHS Varsity

8. Orcutt Academy High School: OUSD eSports

9. Torrance High School: THS Rocket League B

10. Alexander Hamilton Senior High School: For Family

Central Region

1. Alexandria Area High School (Minn.): Cardinal Rockets Omega

2. Waterford Union High School (Wis.): Rizzards

3. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.): CPA Lions – Octane

3. Millard North High School (Neb.): Millard North

5. Lafayette High School (Mo.): LHS eLancers

6. Portland High School (Tenn.): Portland High School

7. Tullahoma High School (Tenn.): THS.Rocket2

8. Buhler High School (Kan.): Buhler Crusaders Gold

9. Chaffee Junior-Senior High School (Mo.): 29Fingerz

10. Belle Plaine High School (Kan.): BPHS Rocket League Team

Colorado

1. Cherry Creek High School: Creek Rocket League

2. Fossil Ridge High School: Fossil Ridge Rocket League

3. Highlands Ranch High School: Faking.

4. Centaurus High School: CHS RL Varsity

5. Ponderosa High School: Ponderosa High School

6. Thompson Valley High School: TVHS Eagles

7. Ralston Valley Senior High School: Ralston Valley Team Dos

8. Durango High School: Durango Rocket League Red

9. Chaparral High School: Chaparral Crossbar Club

10. Grandview High School: Rocket Wolves – Black

Connecticut

1. Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals A

2. Immaculate High School: Immaculate Rocket League

3. Putnam Science Academy: PSA Mustangs Red

4. William H Hall High School: Hall Rocket Titans

5. Northwest Catholic High School: Northwest Catholic Lions

6. East Haven High School: East Haven Yellowjackets

7. Trumbull High School: Eagles

8. Avon High School: AHS- Rocket League Team 1

9. Platt Technical High School: Platt Tech Panthers Rocket League

10. Simsbury High School: SHS Trojans Rocket

Eastern Region

1. Canon-Mcmillan Shs (Pa.): CMHS Blue

1. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler University

1. Stow-Munroe Falls H.S (Ohio): Stow RL Team 1

4. Basis DC (D.C.): Basis DC

5. Passaic County Technical Institute (N.J.): Bulldogs RL 2

6. Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School (Pa.): SJP Rocket League

7. Westtown School (Pa.): Westtown Varsity Rocket League

7. Pinelands Regional High School (N.J.): Pinelands Wildcats Team 1

9. Chariho Career and Tech Center (R.I.): CHS Rocket

10. Wheeler School (R.I.): Warriors Gold

Florida

1. West Orange High School: West Orange RL 01

2. Florida Virtual School: FLVS Fury 1

3. Cape Coral High School: Blue Seahawks

4. Florida Christian School: Stars

5. Olympia High School: Olympia Rocket Titans

6. Doral Academy Charter High School: Doral Academy Firebirds A

7. Palm Beach Lakes High School: PBL Retro Ramz 1

8. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School: Rocket Lions

9. Lehigh Senior High School: Lightning Strikers

10. Cypress Lake High School: Aspiring SSLs

10. Windermere High School: Windermere Wolverines

Georgia

1. Grovetown High School : RL Warriors Blue

1. Dalton High School: Dalton Esports

3. Cambridge High School: Cambridge Bears Varsity

4. Brookwood High School: Brookwood Varsity

5. Rome High School: PYRO-WOLVES

6. East Coweta High School: EC RL Purple

6. South Paulding High School: SPHS

8. Milton High School: Milton RL

9. Forsyth Central High School: Dawg Dynasty

9. Academy for Classical Education: Screaming Gryphons

Hawaii

1. Maui High School: Sabers

2. President William Mckinley High School: McKRocket1

3. Kamehameha Schools Maui High School: KSM Black

4. Mililani High School: MHSeSports1

5. Iolani School: Iolani RL Black

6. President Theodore Roosevelt High School: Team Queso

7. Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science: Puna Playahz

8. Maui High School: Sabers White

8. Kalaheo High School: Kalaheo Rocket League

8. Leilehua High School: LHS Mules1

8. Leilehua High School: LHS Mules

Illinois

1. Dundee-Crown High School: DCHS Red

2. Addison Trail High School: Blazers Team A

3. Bremen High School: Braves Esports

4. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves Black

5. Hampshire High School: Hampshire Whips

6. Charleston High School: CHS Trojans Gold

7. Hampshire High School: Hampshire White

8. Harry D Jacobs High School: Golden Wings

9. Richwoods High School: Knights Rocket League

10. St. Anthony High School: Bulldogs Rocket 1

Kentucky

1. Trinity High School: Trinity Esports Varsity

2. Bowling Green High School: Purple Ghost

3. Montgomery County High School: MoCo Rocket League

4. St. Xavier High School: StXRL1 (Saint Beef)

5. Ballard High School: Bruin Maroon

6. Bowling Green High School: Purple Reign

6. Henry Clay High School: Henry Clay

6. Shelby County High School: Rockets Varsity

9. Shelby Valley High School: Valley Rockets

10. Saint Henry District High School: Crusaders RL1 (KPG)

Maine

1. Caribou High School: Caribou High School (Gilson’s Goons)

2. Noble High School: Noble Knights RL Varsity

3. Maine Central Institute: MCI Garnet

4. Cony High School: Random Access Memory (RAM)

5. Waterville Senior High School: 23 RL Panthers 2

6. Cony High School: Cony Players United (CPU)

7. Upper Kennebec Valley High School: Valley Cavaliers

8. Oak Hill High School: Rocket Raiders

9. Waterville Senior High School: 23 RL Panthers 1

10. Morse High School: Morse Shipbuilders

Massachusetts

1. Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – CEOs

2. Southwick-Tolland Regional High School: Southwick Regional School

3. Tewksbury Memorial High School: RL TMHS

4. Sutton High School: Sutton Beans

5. Xaverian Brother High School: XBHS Hawks

6. Braintree High School: BHS Rockets

6. Nipmuc Regional High School: NRHS Warriors RL

8. Burlington High School: Red Devils

9. Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School: DY Dolphins

10. Leicester High School: Wolverine Rocket 1

Michigan

1. Anchor Bay High School: Anchor Bay A1

2. Mason High School: MHS Trinity

3. Detroit Catholic Central High School: DCC Varsity

4. Houghton Lake High School: Bobcats 1

5. Huron High School Rocket: Chiefs 1

6. Belleville High School: RL Tigers (Orange)

6. Monroe High School: Monroe Trojans

6. Linden High School: LHS Eagles RL

6. Novi High School: Novi Rocket League

6. Divine Child High School: DC Falcons RL

Mississippi

1. Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School: Rockachaw Brothers

2. Clinton High School: Arrow Rockets A

3. Biloxi High School: BHS Indians: Rocket Squad

4. Vancleave High School: Vancleave Bulldogs

5. Magee High School: Magee High School Varsity Rocket League Trojans

6. Clinton High School: GloryBoyz

7. Pearl High School: Pearl Varsity Esports

8. St Martin High School: Fast Jacks

9. Ridgeland High School: Black Panthers

10. Moss Point High School: MPHS Varsity Rocket League Team

Mountain Region

1. Viewmont High School (Utah): Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity

2. Brighton High School (Utah): Brighton RL 2

2. Daniel C Oakes High School–Castle Rock (Colo.): Oakes

4. Provo High School (Utah): Provo Varsity RL

5. Calgary Christian School (Alberta): CCS Cougars

6. Brighton High School (Utah): Brighton RL 1

7. Holy Rosary High School (Alberta): HRRAIDERS

8. Douglas High School (S.D.): Patriot Gaming RL-2

9. Farmington High School (Utah): Phoenix Varsity

10. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS RL 2

New Mexico

1. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS Rocket League JV

2. Del Norte High School: Del Norte JV Rocket League

3. Hobbs High School: Hobbs Eagles VAR RL

4. Portales High School: Var. Triple Trouble

5. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears JV Blue

6. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity RL

7. Albuquerque Academy: Charger

8. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears JV White

9. Desert Sage Academy: Desert Sage Academy

10. Santa Fe High School: JV SFH Demon Rocket League

New York

1. Colonie Central High School: Tech Raiders_A

1. Ausable Valley High School: AVCS 1

3. Middletown High School: Middie Esports- Summit

4. Mohonasen Senior High School: Mohonasen Warriors

5. Troy High School: THS Purple

6. Mohonasen Senior High School: Mohonasen B Team

7. Cohoes High School: Cohoes Cookie Crunchers

7. Baker High School: B’ville RL lil Liggett’s

9. Schenectady High School: Schenectady Rocket League

10. Fabius-Pompey Middle High School: F-P Falcons

10. Cortland Junior-Senior High School: Cortland Purple Tigers 2: Electric Boogaloo

10. Queens Collegiate – a College Board School: QC Blue Owls

Oklahoma

1. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV-A Rocket League Team

2. Roland High School: Roland Rangers

3. Enid High School: Enid Plainsmen A

4. Piedmont High School: ReverseSwept

5. Glenpool High School: Glenpool Warriors

6. Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS Varsity Rocket League Team

7. Heritage Hall: HH Rocket League Gold

8. Panama High School: Panama Razorbacks

9. Victory Christian School: CNQR

10. Sapulpa High School: Sapulpa Chieftains

Texas

1. Frenship High School: Frenship RLC – Varsity

2. North Garland High School: NG catJAM

3. Plano Academy High School : Titan eSports RL Alpha

4. Belton New Tech HS at Waskow: Belton New Tech Dragons Purple

5. Garland High School: Team Rocket

6. Thomas Jefferson High School: RL Mustang Varsity

7. Plano Academy High School: Titan eSports Nitro Knights

8. Rider High School: Rider Raiders

9. North Garland High School: The Raider Rockets

10. Newman Smith High School: Smith Trojans (RL)

Texas (Private)

1. Northland Christian School: NCS Cougars

2. St. Pius X: SPX Panthers

3. Prince of Peace Christian High School: RLS Navy

4. Grace Preparatory Academy: Grace Prep Lions Varsity

5. Concordia Lutheran High School: Whiff City Saders

6. St. Pius X: SPX Black

7. Shelton School: Shelton Black

8. Concordia Lutheran High School: CLHS RL 2

9. Grapevine Faith Christian School: Grapevine Faith Esports

10. Eagle Christian Academy: Alpha Eagles

Virginia

1. Nansemond River High School: NRHS Team Mighty River RL

2. Lafayette High School: LHS Rams RL Blue

3. Lord Botetourt High School: CAVS 1

4. Osbourn Park High School: OP FC

4. Landstown High School: Eagles

6. William Byrd High School: WBHS Rocket League

7. Millbrook High School: Pioneer Gaming Squad

8.Wakefield High School: Rocket Warriors 1

8. Gar-Field High School: Red Wolves

10. Osbourn High School: Eagles in Cars