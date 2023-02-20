2023 USA TODAY/NFCA Division 1 preseason top 10

2023 USA TODAY/NFCA Division 1 preseason top 10

Softball

2023 USA TODAY/NFCA Division 1 preseason top 10

By February 20, 2023 12:33 pm

By |

Ahead of the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA high school softball Super 25, we’re looking at the other side of the tunnel where the preseason D1 rankings for the NCAA season are set.

10. Arizona

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

9. Texas

(USA TODAY Network)

8. Virginia Tech

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

7. Clemson

(USA TODAY Network)

6. Florida State

(USA TODAY Network)

5. Oklahoma State

(USA TODAY Network)

4. Arkansas

(Gabriella Whisler/Special to the Sun)

3. Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

2. UCLA

(USA TODAY Network)

1. Oklahoma

(USA TODAY Network)

, Softball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home