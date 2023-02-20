2023 USA TODAY/NFCA Division 1 preseason top 10

Ahead of the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA high school softball Super 25, we’re looking at the other side of the tunnel where the preseason D1 rankings for the NCAA season are set.
Boys Basketball 10hr ago
Richmond Senior 4-star SG Paul McNeil commits to NC State
On Sunday Mcneil announced his commitment to Wolfpack basketball.
Boys Basketball 5d ago
Bronny James named to 13-man USA roster for Nike Hoop Summit
This will be Bronny’s first time playing for USA basketball.
