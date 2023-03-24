Full rosters are set for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

The Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, will be the site of the 24th Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, where elite high school basketball players from the U.S. will take the hardwood against an international crop of talent.

This year’s event also features an inaugural tipoff for women’s the game, which will have Archbishop Mitty’s (Calif.) coach Sue Phillips leading the select group of top-tier American athletes.

While the U.S. rosters were announced in February, the details about the international squads remained unknown—outside of being approved by FIBA, the international basketball governing body.

But the full scope of what’s in store is now clear, with both World Select teams getting revealed on March 24.

Here’s a look at all four rosters.

U.S. Men’s team:

Men’s World Select team:

The Nike Hoop Summit Men’s World Select Team 🌐🏀 pic.twitter.com/1OxunyS1XH — Nike Hoop Summit (@nikehoopsummit) March 24, 2023

U.S. Women’s team:

Women’s World Select team:

The inaugural Nike Hoop Summit Women’s World Select Team 🌐🏀 pic.twitter.com/ddQfBcgVuH — Nike Hoop Summit (@nikehoopsummit) March 24, 2023

Overall, the matchups are intriguing, an excellent barometer—albeit brief—to see how skillsets stack up from a worldwide perspective.

Will it be “USA all the way”?

If that’s not the case, it won’t be from a lack of experience: The women’s and men’s squads have a combined 26 gold medals in national team competitions; the USA men currently hold a 16-7 head-to-head win total over the World Team.

