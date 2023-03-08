Opening 2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season begins.
West Region:
1. Newport High School (Calif.)
Record: 14-1
2. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)
Record: 8-1
3. Beckman High School (Calif.)
Record: 7-3
4. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 7-1
5. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Record: 6-1
6. Loyola High School (Calif.)
Record: 4-0
7. Mater Dei High School (Calif.)
Record: 8-4
8. Highland High School (Ariz.)
Record: 1-0
9. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Record: 6-1
10. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 9-0
11. Coronado High School (Nev.)
Record: 8-0
12. Edison High School (Calif.)
Record: 9-4
13. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)
Record: 7-2
14. Casteel High School (Ariz.)
Record: 11-0
15. Olympus High School (Utah)
Record: 4-0
Midwest Region:
1. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
2. Marist High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
3. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
4. Archbishop Moeller High School (Ohio)
Record: 0-0
5. Roncalli High School (Ind.)
Record: 0-0
6. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
7. Hinsdale Central High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
8. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
9. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)
Record: 0-0
10. St. Ignatius High School (Ohio)
Record: 0-0
11. Glenbrook North High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
12. Grand Haven High School (Mich.)
Record: 0-0
13. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.)
Record: 0-0
14. Lincoln-Way West High School (Ill.)
Record: 0-0
15. Hudsonville (Mich.)
Record: 0-0
Northeast Region:
1. Shaler Area High School (Pa.)
Record: 0-0
2. Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)
Record: 0-0
3. Old Bridge (N.J.)
Record: 0-0
4. Warwick High School (Pa.)
Record: 0-0
5. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 0-0
6. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)
Record: 0-0
7. North Allegheny High School (Pa.)
Record: 0-0
8. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)
Record: 0-0
9. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 0-0
10. Needham High School (Mass.)
Record: 0-0
South Region:
1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 0-0
2. Freedom High School (Fla.)
Record: 0-0
3. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)
Record: 0-0
4. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)
Record: 0-0
5. Park Vista High School (Fla.)
Record: 0-0