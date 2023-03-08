Opening 2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

Boys Volleyball

By , March 8, 2023 11:56 am

By and |

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2023 season begins.

West Region: 

1. Newport High School (Calif.)

Record: 14-1

2. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 8-1

3. Beckman High School (Calif.)

Record: 7-3

4. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 7-1

5. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 6-1

6. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 4-0

7. Mater Dei High School (Calif.)

Record: 8-4

8. Highland High School (Ariz.)

Record: 1-0

9. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Record: 6-1

10. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 9-0

11. Coronado High School (Nev.)

Record: 8-0

12. Edison High School (Calif.)

Record: 9-4

13. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)

Record: 7-2

14. Casteel High School (Ariz.)

Record: 11-0

15. Olympus High School (Utah)

Record: 4-0

 

Midwest Region:

1. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

2. Marist High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

3. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

4. Archbishop Moeller High School (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

5. Roncalli High School (Ind.)

Record: 0-0

6. Lincoln-Way East High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

7. Hinsdale Central High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

8. Brother Rice High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

9. St. Xavier High School (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

10. St. Ignatius High School (Ohio)

Record: 0-0

11. Glenbrook North High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

12. Grand Haven High School (Mich.)

Record: 0-0

13. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.)

Record: 0-0

14. Lincoln-Way West High School (Ill.)

Record: 0-0

15. Hudsonville (Mich.)

Record: 0-0

 

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler Area High School (Pa.)

Record: 0-0

2. Cumberland Valley High School (Pa.)

Record: 0-0

3. Old Bridge (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

4. Warwick High School (Pa.)

Record: 0-0

5. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

6. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)

Record: 0-0

7. North Allegheny High School (Pa.)

Record: 0-0

8. Southern Regional High School (N.J.)

Record: 0-0

9. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 0-0

10. Needham High School (Mass.)

Record: 0-0

 

South Region: 

1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 0-0

2. Freedom High School (Fla.)

Record: 0-0

3. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)

Record: 0-0

4. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fla.)

Record: 0-0

5. Park Vista High School (Fla.)

Record: 0-0

