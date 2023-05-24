22 named to inaugural class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame

Last week we shared a list of 50 legends of the game that were eligible to be inducted into the inaugural National High School Football Hall of Fame class. Today the names of 22 of them were chosen to be enshrined.

According to a press release from Russell Johnson, here is the 2023 inaugural National High School Football Hall of Fame class.

1. RB Jim Brown: Manhasset High School Class of 1953

2. Coach Paul Brown: Massillon Washington High School Class of 1925

3. QB Bernie Kosar: Boardman High School Class of 1981

4. QB Archie Payton: Drew High School Drew Class of 1967

5. QB Peyton Manning: Isidore Newman High School Class of 1994

6. QB Eli Manning: Isidore Newman High School Class of 1998

7. QB Cooper Manning: Isidore Newman High School Class of 1992

8. RB Mike Doss: Canton McKinley High School Class of 1998

9. LB Chris Speillman: Massillon Canton, Ohio Class of 1983

10. Coach Thom McDaniels: Canton McKinley High School, Ohio

11. RB Kevin Mack: Kings Mountain High School Class of 1981

12. DB Ray Freeman: Warrensville Hts High School Class of 1981

13. RB Marcus Dupree: Philadelphia High School Class of 1981

14. RB Archie Griffin: Eastmoor High School Class of 1971

15. RB Greg Cameron: University High School Class of 1980

16. RB/LB Jerry Ball: Position West Brock High School Class of 1983

17. DT Horace Sheffield: Cass Tech High School Class of 1972

18. Coach Ted Ginn, Sr. Coach at Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio

19. OT Lomas Brown: Miami Springs High School Class of 1983

20. ATH Greg Kampe: Defiance High School, Ohio Class of 1973

21. Coach Don Nehlen: Coach at Canton McKinley High School, Ohio

22. RB Marion Motley: Canton McKinley High Class of 1939

These individuals will be officially enshrined at the NHSFHOF in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, July 30th at the Timken Career Campus.

