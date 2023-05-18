3 sisters provide pop at the plate, creating history during high school softball game

Three sisters at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School (Mass.) made history earlier this month when they became the first trio of sisters to hit home runs in the same game, according to an account by Sabrina Silva at WHDH Boston.

Abby, Isabel and Lizzy Bettencourt pulled it off together in a game against rival Bishop Fenwick (Mass.). Their coach Tawny Palmieri called it an amazing accomplishment, per WHDH.

“For a family to hit three home runs from all three sisters is a pretty amazing accomplishment… I guess it’s in their blood or something, right?”

The middle sister and team pitcher, Abby Bettencourt, said that it’s the first time they have been able to play on a team together. She also told WBZ News Radio they’re each other’s best friends.

“Our record shows that it takes a close community to win games. We come here and practice, we’re always with each other, we’re each other’s best friends.”

It’s all in the swing for the Bettencourt sisters of Peabody. All three play on the high school’s softball team and hit a homerun in a recent game. I spoke to them about the accomplishment, stay tuned to @wbznewsradio to hear more! 🥎 @PeabodyAth26709 pic.twitter.com/dHjfykEwyq — Brooke McCarthy (@BrookeWBZ) May 17, 2023

Peabody’s most recent game was on Wednesday, and Abby struck out 14 batters in a 10-0 win over Danvers (Mass.).

