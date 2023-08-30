4 major programs on official visits list for top-ranked 2025 EDGE Zion Grady

The football season has arrived at every level. NFL teams turned in their initial 53-man rosters yesterday, most college teams are kicking off on Saturday, and the high school season is already well underway.

Recruiting has no offseason, though – that’s a competition that continues 365 days a year, designated days off or not – and the football season is no exception. One of many high-end prospects who will be making a round of official visits to major college football programs this coming season is Charles Henderson (Ala.) Edge Zion Grady.

According to Adam Gorney at Rivals, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Georgia are among the major programs that Grady will be visiting during the season.

“Tennessee made a big impression on Grady over the summer and now he’s headed back to Knoxville in October… has other important trips as well starting at Georgia Tech on Friday night. He then goes to Alabama for the big Texas tilt the next day. The following weekend, Grady will be at Georgia when it hosts South Carolina.”

Grady (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) ranks No. 1 at the edge position going by the composite rankings, as well as No. 4 overall in Alabama and No. 19 nationally in the class of 2025.

According to On3’s prediction model, this particular recruiting race is wide open. Auburn is a slight favorite for his commitment at 36.2%, followed by Alabama (31.7%), Florida State (11.2%) and Tennessee (9.3%).

