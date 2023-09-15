4-star OT Jaelyne Matthews decommits from Penn State; Georgia reportedly 'in pursuit'

Jaelyne Matthews, a four-star offensive tackle from Toms River North (N.J.), was the first person in the class of 2025 to commit to Penn State. With his decommitment this week, however, the door has been opened for other suitors to move in.

According to reports, the Georgia Bulldogs may have taken position in the driver’s seat.

On3 reporter Keegan Pope wrote that Georgia offered Matthews in April 2022 and has “remained in pursuit” since. 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong predicted on Tuesday that Georgia would nab the talented lineman, ranked No. 9 at his position and No. 71 overall on the 247Sports Composite.

Matthews tweeted his announcement on Tuesday.

“This has been a difficult decision, as I have the utmost respect for the university, it coaches, and the entire Penn State community,” he said. “After much reflection and discussion with my family and mentors, I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for my academic and athletic future.”

Nittany Lions Wire reported that Matthews originally chose Penn State over offers including Georgia, Ohio State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Syracuse and Texas A&M. According to 247Sports, he has 17 offers.

His junior season is just barely under way, so he has the better part of two more years to amass more. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman might just be getting started on his recruiting journey.