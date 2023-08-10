4-star power forward Garrett Sundra commits to Notre Dame hoops

The summer months were quiet, but basketball recruiting is beginning to pick up again as we approach fall. Over the last few days, Missouri and USC have secured commitments from four-star recruits in the class of 2024. Today, Notre Dame joined the group by adding one of their own.

Here’s how Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star power forward Garrett Sundra announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish earlier today.

Sundra is billed as a versatile big man with a soft touch, per Adam Finkelstein’s scouting report.

“Sundra’s ability to stretch the floor, pass the basketball, pick-and-pop, and potential to be an inside-out scoring threat as he develops his body and gets more assertive, should be an ideal fit. He has all the necessary tools and skills to develop into the type of modern day, versatile big man that Shrewsberry values and wants to deploy at Notre Dame.”

Sundra had offers from 14 other programs, including Butler, Maryland, Miami, Rhode Island, Seton Hall and Villanova. Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Sundra is No. 90 nationally, No. 17 at his position and No. 4 overall in the state of Virginia.

That makes two hard commits for Notre Dame’s class of 2024. The other is IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star shooting guard Cole Certa.

