4-star WR Nick Marsh decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State has lost the commitment of one of the best wide receivers in the class of 2024. After initially committing to the Spartans last summer, River Rouge (Mich.) four-star receiver Nicholas Marsh has backed off and reopened his recruitment.

Earlier this week, Marsh broke the news on his Twitter account with the following statement:

“I want to take this time to thank head coach Mel Tucker, wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins, and the entire Michigan State staff for their consideration. I would also like to thank the Spartan Nation for all their love and support. Without further ado, I have decided to decommit from Michigan State, and repon my recruitment. Michigan State will still be one of my top schools of choice.”

Going by the composite rankings, Marsh (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is ranked No. 12 at his position in his class, third overall in the state and No. 72 in the nation.

He will have no shortage of options. Since Marsh’s decision, he has already picked up another offer from Auburn. Overall he has 35 offers to choose from, according to 247Sports.

