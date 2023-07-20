4-star WR Taz Williams Jr. from Texas 'open to going anywhere' at next level

Wide receivers are arguably the second-most important position group in the modern game after quarterbacks. It should come as no surprise then that some of the hottest recruits in the 2024 cycle are receivers. One prospect we’ll have an eye on over the coming weeks and months is Red Oak (Texas) four-star wideout Taz Williams Jr.

Taz Williams Jr. out here showing why he's one of the most coveted #WideReceiver recruits in the country 😮 🔥 @Taz_1x @TazWilliamsSr Awesome day out here with @SkysTheLimitWR and the next batch of #Texas talent, love seeing the kids get better work in with the Seeker… pic.twitter.com/wFVE8ywSKa — Monarc (@MonarcSport) March 5, 2023

Coming out of last weekend’s wide receiver skills clinic in Dallas, it sounds like Williams’ recruitment is wide open and he’s open to playing anywhere, per Cole Patterson at Rivals.

“The Red Oak playmaker has notched more than 40 offers, with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas among the programs in pursuit. Williams has seen several campuses this summer as he gets more of a feel of what he is looking for in a school. Originally from Pennsylvania, Williams is open to going anywhere for the next level. He will be at LSU at the end of the month as the Tigers make a push.”

Williams (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) has no shortage of choices. So far, he has 43 college offers. None of them are considered “hot” for his commitment by 247Sports’ account, though.

That mirrors what On3’s prediction model says, which has no clear favorite at this time. At the moment, Texas is out in front at 23.1%, followed by TCU at 15.3%, then SMU at 8.9% and Ohio State at 7.4%.

Rivals is highest on Williams among the four major recruiting services. They have him ranked No. 21 among wide receivers in his class and No. 135 nationally.

More football stories

Oregon State, BYU have the edge for this 4-star DE (or do they?)

Penn State ‘making biggest push’ for this uber-popular 4-star DT