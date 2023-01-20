5-star CB Cormani McClain makes an official flip to Colorado

Deion Sanders has landed another recruit for the Colorado Buffaloes, this time flipping the most-watched prospect from the class of 2023 since early December.

Cormani McClain, the 5-star DB out of Lakeland (Fla.), had been slated to sign with the Miami Hurricanes but made no official pen-to-paper during the signing period—though he had told reporters he would be signing on January 15.

That left many wondering if he was weighing other options, which was amplified when a screenshot from a deleted YouTube video leaked, showing what looked like McClain in a Buffaloes uniform during his visit to Boulder.

Another image of Five-Star Plus+ Miami CB commit Cormani McClain visiting Colorado surfaced late last night on YouTube and then was quickly deleted. Read: https://t.co/VsUbqWPKMA (📷: @bestkeeper) pic.twitter.com/VjDcLzZ93w — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 15, 2023

More leaked images followed.

Images have surfaced of what appears to be Miami Five-Star Plus+ CB commit Cormani McClain visiting Colorado today👀 (📸: @CUBarstool)

Read: https://t.co/VsUbqWQiC8 pic.twitter.com/7vfXbwiack — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 14, 2023

And now, the rumors and foggy details have been set aside, replaced with a clearer picture of McClain’s intent and confirming what many had speculated:

PrimeTime baby!! Five-star and #1 ranked CB in the nation Cormani McClain is coming to Boulder. NOBODY would have believed this could happen just a few months ago #PrimeMagic!! #WeComin @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/6TfdCdJWKL — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) January 20, 2023

It’s another massive get for Coach Sanders and the Buffaloes program—one Colorado’s highest-ranked commitments ever—and the major news creates a substantial dynamic after a sluggish 1-11 season: the roster now features McClain alongside Travis Hunter, the top corner from the 2022 class who made headlines when he left Jackson State to follow Sanders.

Pac-12 quarterbacks, beware.

