5-star safety KJ Bolden commits to Florida State

A month after announcing his top five programs, five-star safety KJ Bolden has verbally committed to his school of choice among the 40 programs that offered him: The Buford High School (Ga.) star will attend Florida State.

He posted a graphic on Twitter, announcing his choice as the Seminoles and saying “I’m home.”

Bolden is ranked on 247Sports as the No. 1 safety in the class, No. 7 player overall and second-best high school player in Georgia, trailing only his teammate and new quarterback Dylan Raiola. With that No. 7 placement in the class of 2024, Bolden is the highest-ranked the recruit to commit to the Seminoles since Cam Akers (also No. 7) in 2017.

Bolden chose Florida State over his other top-5 programs that he announced in July, which were Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State.

Rivals reporter John Garcia said that Georgia was long considered the favorite for the star recruit, but a trip about a month ago to Florida State “started to shift some conversation.”

The Seminoles now have 22 commits to the program, including fellow five-star Landen Thomas, a tight end out of Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga). and six four-star players. It’s still rather early in the process, but Florida State’s class of 2024 is ranked No. 4 overall.