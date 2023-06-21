5-star WR Micah Hudson calls off official visit to Texas

While several schools are trying to flip No. 1-ranked wide receiver and Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, another top-five wideout has become the subject of a heated recruiting race between two historic rivals, but one appears to have pulled ahead of the other.

According to Cole Patterson at Rivals, Lake Belton (Texas) five-star wide receiver, Micah Hudson has canceled an official visit to Texas this weekend following a visit to Texas Tech.

“The smoke coming out of the visit is that Texas Tech is not only in the driver’s seat but that the Red Raiders might even hold a commanding lead for his eventual commitment. Hudson was initially scheduled to take an official visit to Texas this upcoming weekend, but that has since been called off…”

Smoke is only smoke, but these wisps align with On3’s prediction machine, which now has Texas Tech as a strong favorite to get Hudson’s commitment at 69.9%, followed by Texas at 25.9%.

According to 247Sports, 33 other programs have made offers, including UTSA, Tulsa, Texas State, SMU, TCU and Texas A&M. However, none of them have even a 2% chance at this time, per On3’s numbers.

Landing Hudson (6-foot-0, 193 pounds) would give a huge boost to either school’s class of 2024. Rivals has Hudson ranked No. 2 among wide receivers, second overall in the state of Texas and No. 6 nationally in the 2024 cycle.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns are currently ranked No. 59 in the nation after a top-three finish in 2023 and the Red Raiders are ranked 19th.

More football stories

Arizona State gets commitment from 4-star 2025 QB

Recruiting surge pushes Florida up to No. 3 in nation