5-time NBA champ Derek Fisher to coach Crespi High School basketball team

Derek Fisher was never a star, but he was nevertheless an important part of two great Lakers dynasties.

From 1996-2004 and again from 2007-2011, he played for LA, totaling 13 seasons. At his best, Fisher was the starting point guard for the Shaq and Kobe teams that won three straight NBA championships from 2000-2002. Fisher is perhaps most famous for hitting a buzzer-beater to beat the Spurs during the Western Conference Semifinals in 2004.

That team eventually was stunned by the Pistons in the NBA Finals, but Fisher went on to win two more world championships with the Kobe-Pau Gasol teams of 2009-2010. Fisher eventually played a total of 20 seasons in the NBA and finally retired after the 2013-2014 season. After he was done playing, Fisher later served as the head coach of the Knicks and the WNBA’s LA Sparks.

Next up, Fisher is ready to try his hand at coaching at the high school level. According to Will Conybeare at KTLA, Fisher will be coaching at Crespi (Encino, Calif.) this coming season. Fisher said he was thankful for the opportunity in a statement, per KTLA.

““My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi Family… Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes.”

Crespi went 18-12 last season but only 1-6 within their own league.

