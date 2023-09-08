8 charged, including a police sergeant, for faking housing records for Florida HS football players

Eight people, including a police sergeant, were charged in a scheme to create fake records that would allow high school football athletes to play for a high school outside their residential boundaries, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced.

Sgt. Robert Vega, who turned himself in on Wednesday, has been charged with perjury and grand theft, according to WPTV. He and his brother, Assistant Chief William Vega Jr., were attempting to illegally recruit students to play for the team on which they served as volunteer coaches, Martin County High School (Fla.).

Six parents have been accused of filing fraudulent documents with the school district that included forged lease agreements and changed driver’s licenses, according to WPTV.

The law enforcement department said that the Vega brothers were accused of using the addresses of homeowners inside the district boundaries, including current and former Port St. Lucie Police Department officers, according to WPBF News.

Robert Vega was placed on administrative leave with pay in September 2022, according to WPBF. The investigation was opened the following month. He will be placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest, the outlet reported.

Martin County’s varsity football team went 8-3 last year and is 1-1 as of Friday morning, ahead of the third game of its season.

More

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live-Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network