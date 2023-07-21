Alabama favorite to flip 5-star OLB Demarcus Riddick from Georgia

Last year Chilton County (Ala.) five-star edge Demarcus Riddick committed to Georgia. However, there’s a lot of speculation that he will be flipping his commitment next week (July 26) when he makes his final college decision.

Two programs are working hard to flip Riddick, with Alabama considered a slight favorite to get the job done over Auburn, per John Garcia Jr. at Rivals.

“The Crimson Tide remain the favorite, but in the last week or so Auburn’s continued push for him seems to have been well received, as Rivals began hearing there is growing confidence from Hugh Freeze’s staff when it comes to July 26. We’ll stick with Nick Saban and company about a week out, but Auburn is making this flip attempt that much more interesting.”

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Riddick ranks No. 3 in the state, No. 3 at his position and No. 26 nationally in the class of 2024.

Despite technically having his commitment, On3’s prediction model has the Bulldogs at just 27.2%, which is lower than Alabama (39.2%) and Auburn (31.7%).

For now, Georgia remains the top-ranked recruiting program in the 2024 cycle by a wide margin. After a slow start, Alabama has risen fast of late and is now No. 5 nationally. Meanwhile, Auburn is lagging behind at No. 38.

