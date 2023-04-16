Alabama high school football player killed in shooting at sister's birthday party

A football player at Dadeville High School was among four people killed in a shooting at a birthday party in Alabama, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Philstavious Dowdell, a senior at Dadeville who went by Phil, was a football player, track and field runner, and basketball player who had committed to Jacksonville State for football. Weeks away from graduating, he was among the shooting victims at a sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio, according to the news outlet.

Four people were killed and 28 were injured, according to the Advertiser. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett did not identify the suspect to the news outlet but said the suspect is “no longer a threat to the community.”

Al.com reported that as many as 250 people were outside the hospital that held victims, waiting to hear updates.

The office of President Joe Biden released a statement about the shooting, reading in part:

“This morning, our nation is once again grieving for at least four Americans tragically killed at a teen’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama as well as two others killed last night in a crowded public park in Louisville. Jill and I are praying for their families and for the many others injured and fighting for their lives in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence.”

Read the full statement at the Montgomery Advertiser.

Dowdell’s grandmother, Annette Allen, spoke about her grandson with the Montgomery Advertiser.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” she said.

Dowdell played wide receiver and return man on special teams, helping the Tigers go 10-1 in his senior season. He played guard for the basketball team and competed in 100-meter and 200-meter races, winning several events at both distance over his high school career.

Dadeville High School will offer counseling on Monday, the Advertiser reported.

