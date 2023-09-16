Alabama HS forfeits win after players receive Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards

A high school in Alabama, Tuscaloosa County, was forced to forfeit a win because some of its outstanding players in a game against Central Tuscaloosa had been given gift cards to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Al.com reported the news after players were given the cards and then played in Tuscaloosa County’s 55-33 win over Bessemer City.

Alabama HS forfeits football game over gift cards to players https://t.co/Acq6r4CeyM — AL.com H.S. Sports (@aldotcomPreps) September 14, 2023

“We got a call from the (Alabama High School Athletic Association) that we had some athletes recognized by receiving some cards to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings,” coach Adam Winegarden said. “Since they received those gift cards, it broke their status as amateur athletes.”

I spoke with Tuscaloosa County HS Football Coach Adam Winegarden about the AHSAA rule violation. @abc3340 Team members received complementary meal cards from the coach, from a sponsoring business, to recognize them for athletes of the week. https://t.co/gOwBpMR9Jx pic.twitter.com/TwL5tNwQhG — Valerie Bell (@ValerieBellTV) September 15, 2023

Coordinator of athletics for Tuscaloosa County schools Stacy Lawler said the school admitted responsibility.

“We turned ourselves in last week because for our players of the week we partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings and they were giving the players complimentary cards,” Lawler said. “… As soon as we knew, we had no clue we couldn’t do it, we turned ourselves in.”

The actual gift cards had not been used but violated state rules. NCAA NIL rules are not applicable to high school athletes in Alabama, AHSAA executive director said in a memo,

“It should be understood that the NCAA’s NIL does NOT apply to current high school student-athletes,” the memo stated. “Current high school student-athletes CANNOT earn money or accept money (cash, check, Venmo, Apple Pay, gift cards, checks, etc.) as a result of their connection to their high school team.

“It is the school’s responsibility to communicate and educate students and parents on the AHSAA Amateur Rule, and the penalties if a student violates the rule.” Part of the elaborate rule regarding eligibility in Alabama:

SECTION 8. AMATEUR RULE. Only amateurs are eligible. An amateur is one who does not use his/her knowledge of athletics or athletic skill for gain. Amateur standing shall be further determined by the following standards: