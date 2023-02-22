65 schools have made offers to this 2025 running back recruit

In the space between high school and college football, there are recruits and then there are recruits. Elba (Ala.) running back Alvin Henderson is definitely the latter. Even though he is only a Sophomore, he has already received offers from 65 different college programs according to Rivals.

In alphabetical order, here is the full list of schools that have extended an offer to Henderson.

Akron, Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Baylor, Boston College, Brigham Young, Charlotte, Colorado, Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Grambling State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Iowa, Iowa State, Jackson State, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Memphis, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, South Carolina, South Florida, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Miss, Southern University, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Tennesse, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Texas State, Texas Tech, Troy, UAB, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State and Western Kentucky.

Not a bad list.

As you might have guessed, Henderson’s numbers as a rusher absolutely blow most of his peers out of the water. Last season he scored 47 touchdowns on the ground and averaged a hilarious 13.5 yards per carry. He reached 100 or more yards in all 12 games he played, averaging 219.7 per contest.

Henderson (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is ranked No. 9 overall in his class by On3 and No. 1 at running back.

